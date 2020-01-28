Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will report $6.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.34 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $23.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.63 billion to $23.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.60 billion to $24.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.91.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,981.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $606,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $1,437,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 51,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,985 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,689,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,646. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $86.19 and a 12 month high of $119.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.87 and its 200-day moving average is $102.54.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

