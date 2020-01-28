Domtar Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.49 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Domtar in a report released on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.54.

Shares of TSE UFS opened at C$47.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.75. Domtar has a 52 week low of C$42.23 and a 52 week high of C$70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 14.68.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.86 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.599 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.70%.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

