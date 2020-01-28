Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Purchased by Unified Trust Company N.A.

Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Donaldson comprises about 2.4% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Donaldson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Donaldson by 2.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Donaldson by 1.9% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NYSE:DCI traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.33. 4,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,295. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.41 and its 200-day moving average is $52.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.45. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

