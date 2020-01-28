Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 947,700 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 819,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 673,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.30 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

LPG traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 576,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,307. Dorian LPG has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a market cap of $761.67 million, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.16. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $91.63 million during the quarter.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $146,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $985,882.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,193.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 100.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 6,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at $186,000. 65.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.