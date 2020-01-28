Dougherty & Co Comments on Imax Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:IMAX)

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Imax in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Dougherty & Co analyst S. Frankel now expects that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Imax’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. Imax had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

IMAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on Imax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Imax in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Imax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. Imax has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

In other Imax news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $60,158.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $120,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imax during the 2nd quarter worth $16,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,094,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,567,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Imax by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,629,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,760,000 after purchasing an additional 211,547 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Imax by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 189,858 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

