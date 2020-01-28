Dougherty & Co Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS)

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Dougherty & Co in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Williams Industrial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

WLMS stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $2.45.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter. Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 1.17%.

In other Williams Industrial Services Group news, Director Nelson Obus bought 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $34,780.00. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities.

