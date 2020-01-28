DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Shares Down 5.8%

DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)’s stock price dropped 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.46, approximately 505,217 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 692,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Get DPW alerts:

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported ($3.77) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.38 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Ault & Company, Inc. purchased 660,667 shares of DPW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $739,947.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 666,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,978.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 662,667 shares of company stock worth $741,616.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DPW stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,933 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.02% of DPW at the end of the most recent reporting period.

DPW Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

DPW Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America and Europe. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for DPW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DPW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.