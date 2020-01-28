Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$14.25 to C$15.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst traded as high as C$14.20 and last traded at C$14.19, with a volume of 22594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.18.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.75 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 12.32.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

