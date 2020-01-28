DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at CIBC

DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities lowered DREAM Unlimited from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Get DREAM Unlimited alerts:

DREAM Unlimited stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.74. 17,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,508. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.05. DREAM Unlimited has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$12.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DREAM Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DREAM Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.