DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires 24,830 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 780.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,830 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,643 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,232 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,415,000 after acquiring an additional 723,775 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $98,936,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $57,954,000. 39.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.99 on Tuesday, hitting $221.09. 1,324,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,875,104. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.56. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $160.99 and a 52-week high of $225.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.