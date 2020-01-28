DT Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 14.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Entergy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Entergy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 1.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Entergy by 3.6% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. ValuEngine lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.73.

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,193. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.38. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.97 and a 12-month high of $131.49. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.