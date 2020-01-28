DT Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,725 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,393,000. Cohen Lawrence B bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 609,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,945,000 after buying an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Highnam Ralph 16,190,485 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.33. 2,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,942. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.30 and its 200-day moving average is $178.00. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $159.00 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

