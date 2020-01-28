DT Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 263,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the quarter. The Western Union comprises about 0.6% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,327 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 7.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,733,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,506,000 after purchasing an additional 248,390 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 5.8% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,514,000 after purchasing an additional 120,200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 8.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,086,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,334,000 after purchasing an additional 166,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Western Union by 4.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,999,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,322,000 after buying an additional 90,640 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

WU traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.48. 116,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,157,168. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In related news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $64,944.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,751 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on WU shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.