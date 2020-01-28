DT Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO during the third quarter worth $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO during the third quarter worth $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in SYSCO by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SYSCO by 136.8% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $2,026,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,491.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,412 shares of company stock worth $18,867,462. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $82.23. The company had a trading volume of 56,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,928. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.13.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

