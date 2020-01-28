Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €31.42 ($36.54).

DUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duerr in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Duerr and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of ETR DUE traded down €0.49 ($0.57) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €27.83 ($32.36). 224,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €29.95 and its 200-day moving average price is €26.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.40. Duerr has a twelve month low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a twelve month high of €42.26 ($49.14).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

