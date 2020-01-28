Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Position Lowered by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.49. 120,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,424. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.51 and a 200 day moving average of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.25.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

