Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.66.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRE. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of DRE stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.67. Duke Realty has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $36.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $215.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.83 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $1,003,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 31.8% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

