Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $14,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 181.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 91.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $593.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $579.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.92. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $363.90 and a one year high of $609.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $581.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equinix from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.56.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total value of $111,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.67, for a total value of $330,234.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,916,895.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,621,400. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

