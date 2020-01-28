Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $10.27 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 170.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $45,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.33. 484,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,035,536. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $71.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

