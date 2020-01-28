Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $8.93 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,088,000 after buying an additional 64,275 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,201,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,406,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,114,000 after buying an additional 110,770 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,263,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,802,000 after buying an additional 32,135 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HON traded up $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.39. 380,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.87 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Several research analysts recently commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

