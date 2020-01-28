Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $13,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,825.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $584.00 to $623.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $637.00 price objective (down previously from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.08.

In other TransDigm Group news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.84, for a total transaction of $5,333,066.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,538,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total value of $10,090,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,050 shares of company stock worth $54,926,407. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TDG traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $654.42. 38,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,705. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $596.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $544.19. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $344.61 and a 52 week high of $667.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.77. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $32.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

