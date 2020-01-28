Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 111.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 99.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 55.6% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.03. The stock had a trading volume of 179,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,439. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.04 and its 200-day moving average is $151.27. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $141.63 and a 52 week high of $186.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 66.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.