Dusk Network Trading Down 5.4% This Week (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $8.02 million and $304,131.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network token can currently be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00035354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.29 or 0.05639606 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00026210 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00128326 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017605 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002722 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00033168 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,988,119 tokens. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

