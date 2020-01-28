Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.07

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $1.04. Dynasil Co. of America shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Dynasil Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.

