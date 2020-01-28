Eagle Capital Management LLC Sells 234 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Eagle Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 2.2% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $37,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

HD opened at $231.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.36 and a 200 day moving average of $223.52. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $177.41 and a fifty-two week high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

