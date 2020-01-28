Eagle Graphite (CVE:EGA) Trading Down 12.5%

Eagle Graphite Inc (CVE:EGA) fell 12.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 44,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 36,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06.

Eagle Graphite Company Profile (CVE:EGA)

Eagle Graphite Incorporated engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an interest in the Black Crystal project, which produces flake graphite located in the city of Nelson in British Columbia, Canada. As of August 31, 2018, it owned nine mineral tenures covering an area of approximately 2,414 hectares of land near Nelson, British Columbia.

