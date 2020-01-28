EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $5.82 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,077 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 2.1% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Intel by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 521,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

INTC stock opened at $66.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $297.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.