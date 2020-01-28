Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 133.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 46,311 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

In other Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust news, insider (Jim) Askew James 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a $0.0474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.