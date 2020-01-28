eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.95-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.72-10.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.92 billion.eBay also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.70-0.73 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of eBay and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eBay from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.21. 15,075,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,778,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.74. eBay has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

