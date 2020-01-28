eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered eBay from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered eBay from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.27.

eBay stock opened at $35.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. eBay has a one year low of $32.77 and a one year high of $42.00.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in eBay by 1.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,483 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,165 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 73,689 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,889 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

