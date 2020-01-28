Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.40 (LON:EDIN)

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (LON:EDIN) declared a dividend on Monday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

EDIN stock opened at GBX 614 ($8.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. Edinburgh Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 6.21 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 654 ($8.60). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 626.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 596.62.

Get Edinburgh Investment Trust alerts:

Edinburgh Investment Trust Company Profile

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to invest primarily in the United Kingdom securities with the long-term objective of achieving an increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index and growth in dividends per share in excess of the rate of the United Kingdom inflation.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.