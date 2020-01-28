eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT Raised to $135.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of eHealth from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.20.

EHTH opened at $121.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.04. eHealth has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.57 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,545,004 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,592,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,441,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,230,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,490,000 after acquiring an additional 127,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 655.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 114,015 shares in the last quarter.

eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

