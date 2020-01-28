Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EIGR. ValuEngine upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Gilford Securities began coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an average rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.79.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 122,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,304. The stock has a market cap of $325.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $15.82.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eiger Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas John Dietz purchased 4,000 shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $55,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $566,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 209.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 49,208 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 298,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 32,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

