Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Receives GBX 708.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 708.33 ($9.32).

ECM has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.66) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Peel Hunt downgraded Electrocomponents to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Electrocomponents to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 651 ($8.56) to GBX 774 ($10.18) in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

ECM traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 697 ($9.17). The company had a trading volume of 1,227,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,000. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 680.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 637.16. Electrocomponents has a 1-year low of GBX 522.80 ($6.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 729.80 ($9.60).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio is 0.46%.

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

