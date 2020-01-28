Electronic Arts Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the game software company will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.31. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion.

EA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Electronic Arts to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.12.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $110.56 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $114.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.51 and a 200 day moving average of $99.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 695,313 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $74,753,000 after purchasing an additional 73,996 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,916 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 243,642 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,397 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $2,099,174.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,413.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $570,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,360 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

