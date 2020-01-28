Ellerston Asian Investments (ASX:EAI) Trading Down 4.1%

Ellerston Asian Investments Ltd (ASX:EAI) dropped 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.04 ($0.74) and last traded at A$1.04 ($0.74), approximately 939,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.09 ($0.77).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.98.

About Ellerston Asian Investments (ASX:EAI)

Ellerston Asian Investments Limited is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ellerston Capital Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

