Empirical Finance LLC Buys 9 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in NVR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,670.99, for a total transaction of $6,974,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,952,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,807.24, for a total transaction of $5,493,847.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,261.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,760 shares of company stock worth $74,553,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR traded up $60.56 on Tuesday, hitting $4,006.78. 290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,175. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,830.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,658.17. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,470.00 and a 1 year high of $4,058.00.

A number of analysts have commented on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $3,725.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,799.83.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

