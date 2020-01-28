Empirical Finance LLC Cuts Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Empirical Finance LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,612 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,342,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 956.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 461,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,737,000 after acquiring an additional 417,383 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,472,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,811,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUS traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $69.79.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Foulis Greg 500,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NUS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson set a $42.00 price target on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

