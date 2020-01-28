Empirical Finance LLC Cuts Stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 94.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.09. 145,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.28. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $87.85 and a 12-month high of $114.78. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,149.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

