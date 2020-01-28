Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Empirical Finance LLC cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,511,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $68.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.54.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,009.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

