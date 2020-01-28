Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Empirical Finance LLC cut its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 851,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,263,000 after buying an additional 63,938 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after buying an additional 109,336 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 47.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after buying an additional 222,250 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1,345.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,138,000 after buying an additional 628,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 631,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after buying an additional 32,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

BIIB traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.98. 261,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.91. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $338.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.07.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. ValuEngine upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Biogen from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Biogen from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.64.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

