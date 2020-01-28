Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $4.50 on Tuesday, reaching $298.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,810. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $158.99 and a twelve month high of $316.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $284.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.05.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,323.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total value of $556,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,883 shares of company stock worth $15,588,069. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

