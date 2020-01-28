Empirical Finance LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Empirical Finance LLC decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 12,123 shares during the quarter. HP comprises approximately 0.5% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in HP during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in HP by 115.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in HP by 255.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Loop Capital lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 154,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,102,872. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.44. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $24.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

