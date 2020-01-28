Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands comprises 1.0% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,480,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,461 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 244.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,027,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,360 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 496.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,580,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,067 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 270.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,560,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $13,860,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

HBI traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 48,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,015. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $19.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 57.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

