Empowered Funds LLC Invests $2.43 Million in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $1,204,721.79. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,713,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,297,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,724 shares of company stock worth $5,561,840. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $70.55 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.16.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $45.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

