Empowered Funds LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,187,000 after purchasing an additional 121,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $924,999,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 443,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $373,045,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.6% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 114,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 111,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $590.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $890.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $829.61.

CMG stock traded up $13.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $878.74. The company had a trading volume of 80,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,319. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $519.09 and a 52 week high of $887.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $848.52 and a 200 day moving average of $811.59.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.26, for a total transaction of $557,234.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,728,176.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,543 shares of company stock worth $5,608,996. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

