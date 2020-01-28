Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 26,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

TPX traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,709. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.45. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 12 month low of $50.34 and a 12 month high of $92.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 70.52%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. UBS Group set a $92.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer sold 2,200,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $188,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $30,587.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,003.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,651,059 shares of company stock valued at $399,384,766 over the last ninety days. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

