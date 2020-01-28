Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 50.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

PAGS stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.22. 12,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,703. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $53.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $369.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

