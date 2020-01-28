Empowered Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,139,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.92. 155,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.