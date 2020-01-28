Empowered Funds LLC Sells 3,672 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,766 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the period. Tapestry accounts for approximately 1.1% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,015 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in Tapestry by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 26,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Tapestry by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,479 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 19.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,555 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.30. The company had a trading volume of 38,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,358. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22. Tapestry Inc has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.26.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

